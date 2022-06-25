Brookstone Capital Management Buys 1,934 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 133.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 32,717 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 272.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 42,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

