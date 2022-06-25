Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $463.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $458.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $492.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

