Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.46.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $252.08 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.