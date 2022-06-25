Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.22 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,460 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

Applied Materials stock opened at $97.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $87.62 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.