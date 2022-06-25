Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 11.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 21.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 286.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 43,542 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 228.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 344,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,178,000 after purchasing an additional 239,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10,489.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 313,738 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

PACCAR stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

