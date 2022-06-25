Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.76. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.