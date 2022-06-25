Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 135 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

GS opened at $302.75 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.15 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.85 and a 200-day moving average of $340.03. The stock has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

