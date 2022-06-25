Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 3,782 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

