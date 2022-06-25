Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 4,189 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

