Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,086 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,570,000 after buying an additional 434,585 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $3,615,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $94.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day moving average is $99.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.88.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.