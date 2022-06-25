Brookstone Capital Management Sells 25,049 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,081 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,049 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in GSK by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,576 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its stake in shares of GSK by 10.7% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 12.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of GSK by 2.2% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 20,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GSK in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.74) to GBX 1,800 ($22.05) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.31) to GBX 1,900 ($23.27) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.78. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.46%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

