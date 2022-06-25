BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on BRP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Get BRP alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after purchasing an additional 966,038 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 205.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,113,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 103.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 733,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,297,000 after purchasing an additional 45,171 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOOO stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.52. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.85. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.