BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Jun 25th, 2022

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UNGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a C$4.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$4.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of BTB.UN stock opened at C$3.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$308.56 million and a P/E ratio of 5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.33. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$3.44 and a 1-year high of C$4.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.06.

In related news, Director Michel Léonard purchased 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,741.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,222,630.68.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

