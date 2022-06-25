Bunge (NYSE:BG) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.80 and last traded at $88.82. Approximately 6,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,385,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bunge by 100.5% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

