Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,080 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 10.0% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $183,007,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 8.0% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 9.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $141.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.09 and its 200-day moving average is $162.35. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.