Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.25

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and traded as low as $8.15. Buzzi Unicem shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 520 shares changing hands.

BZZUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Buzzi Unicem from €20.00 ($21.05) to €19.50 ($20.53) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Buzzi Unicem from €33.00 ($34.74) to €29.00 ($30.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Buzzi Unicem from €17.70 ($18.63) to €18.00 ($18.95) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

