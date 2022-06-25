Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,017 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.18% of Cabot worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,374,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.36. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.77.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.99 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.78%.

Cabot Profile (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.