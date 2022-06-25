CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.15. CaixaBank shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 374,375 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently commented on CAIXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Oddo Bhf lowered CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €3.40 ($3.58) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CaixaBank from €2.95 ($3.11) to €3.75 ($3.95) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CaixaBank from €2.90 ($3.05) to €3.30 ($3.47) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CaixaBank from €3.90 ($4.11) to €4.35 ($4.58) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.80.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.
About CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)
CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.
