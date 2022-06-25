Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.11.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651,821 shares in the company, valued at $13,564,395.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 110.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $20.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.84. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

