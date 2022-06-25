Calton & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 7,570 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,328,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,577,000 after buying an additional 1,186,953 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 955,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,949,000 after buying an additional 483,522 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,082,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 699,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after buying an additional 346,582 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,032.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 333,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 304,027 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

SDVY stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $31.06.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.