Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New $125,000 Investment in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 107.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 42,913 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NEO. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens lowered NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.