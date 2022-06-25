Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 51,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,358,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $128.19 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.83 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Five Below to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.56.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

