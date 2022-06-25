Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 2,194 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average of $65.21. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $69.82.
