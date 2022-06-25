Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,319,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,021,000 after acquiring an additional 47,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADPT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

ADPT opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $43.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a negative net margin of 148.44%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

