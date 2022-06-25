Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as low as C$0.27. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 6,990 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.67 million and a PE ratio of -9.83.
Canagold Resources Company Profile (TSE:CCM)
