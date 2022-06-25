Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as low as C$0.27. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 6,990 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.67 million and a PE ratio of -9.83.

Get Canagold Resources alerts:

Canagold Resources Company Profile (TSE:CCM)

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 mineral claims and 1 grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.