Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading Down 3.9%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 29,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,971,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

CANO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Get Cano Health alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $704.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.10 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cano Health by 31.3% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cano Health by 13.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cano Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cano Health in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.