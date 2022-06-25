Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Acquires 4,350 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,497,000 after buying an additional 972,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,850,000 after purchasing an additional 293,092 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.35 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $346.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.32.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

