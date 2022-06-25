Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Buys 165,174 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 165,174 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.2% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

PFE stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.