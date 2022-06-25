Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.74% of Capital Bancorp worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

