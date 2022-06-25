Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5,098.94

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,098.94 ($62.46) and traded as low as GBX 4,890 ($59.90). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 4,950 ($60.63), with a volume of 70,730 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,098.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,093.38. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 12.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.56) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s previous dividend of $45.00. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.11%.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

