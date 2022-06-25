Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,170 Shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAPE. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000.

NYSEARCA:CAPE opened at $21.68 on Friday. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72.

