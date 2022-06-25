Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 440 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms stock opened at $170.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $460.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.88.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,040 shares of company stock worth $9,237,891 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.