Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 616 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after buying an additional 655,371 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $2,689,030,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at $17,232,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,743 shares of company stock worth $20,344,911. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $185.92 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $184.99 billion, a PE ratio of 180.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

