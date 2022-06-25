Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $138.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.28. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.11 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

Digital Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.