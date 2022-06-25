Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 344,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

PHT stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.