Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $182.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.69. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

