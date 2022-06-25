Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 58,902 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,902 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYI stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

