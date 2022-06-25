Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 137,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

DSM stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

