Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 137,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.
DSM stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (DSM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.