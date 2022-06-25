Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHI. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000.

Shares of NYSE:MHI opened at $9.03 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

