Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.35.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

