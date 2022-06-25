Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 25.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 358,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 346.0% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $417.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.61. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

