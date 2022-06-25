Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 76,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

