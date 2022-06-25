Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 144.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,025,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,124,000 after acquiring an additional 605,238 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,319 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.27. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

