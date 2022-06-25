Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $158.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.17 and a 200 day moving average of $160.55. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.85 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.90.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.