Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 97.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 81.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 77.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.86.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $140.60 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.31 and a 200-day moving average of $148.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

