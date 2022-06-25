Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 519,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 41,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 18,745 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

NYSE MHD opened at $12.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

