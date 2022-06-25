Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,665 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, MCIA Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 897 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $737.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $779.37 and a 200 day moving average of $898.24. The company has a market cap of $763.94 billion, a PE ratio of 100.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.46 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $891.35.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

