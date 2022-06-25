Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,576 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,171 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,708 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,948,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,712,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,001,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average of $83.99. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.94 and a one year high of $86.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

