Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 601,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,874,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $60.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.51.

