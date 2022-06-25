Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Aflac by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Aflac by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,820,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Aflac by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFL stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.58.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

